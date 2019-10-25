NORWAY — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at eight sites in Oxford County.

People are invited to bring any unused or unwanted medicines to the following sites for proper disposal, but not needles/syringes, electronic devices, or devices with mercury, such as thermometers.

The disposal sites are: Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 46 Western Ave., Paris; Norway Police Department, 19 Danforth St.; Paris Police Department, 13 Church St.; Oxford Police Department, 701 Main St.; Oxford Walmart, 1240 Main St.; Sacopee Valley Health Center, 70 Main St., Porter; Oxford County Sheriff’s Office substation in the Norway Savings Bank building, 1 Parkway Road, Bethel; and Mexico Town Office, 134 Main St.

Throughout the year, medicines can be properly disposed of at Walgreens or Paris Police Department in secure medication disposal boxes. Oxford, Norway, Mexico and Rumford police departments and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office will also take unused medications throughout the year.

Nationally, large-scale drug take back days are held in April and October.

For more information, contact Healthy Oxford Hills at 207-739-6222, or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at 207-743-9554.

« Previous

Next »