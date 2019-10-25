DEAR SUN SPOTS: I know of a nonprofit that needs some help. We are looking for three electric stoves. These do not need to be new so if you are replacing your stove and would like to donate your old one, please call me at 225-2360 for more information. Thank you.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was wondering if anyone in the Norway/Paris/Oxford area has any mannequins we at American Legion Auxiliary #68 in Locke Mills could borrow for a short time. We would like to display a few old Auxiliary uniforms for our 100th birthday display and would like to have this ready prior to Veterans Day services.

Please leave a message at 743-2539 or 890-0093.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You may also want to ask a local thrift shop or even a clothing store in the area if they would be willing to loan you mannequins, depending on how long you need them.

If you aren’t able to find mannequins to use, which would be ideal, I have seen uniforms displayed in shadow boxes or simply pinned to a room divider or wall.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Attention Lewiston High School Class of 1961 graduates! This is a list of classmates I have recently lost touch with who had an address in Maine. They have either moved or changed phone numbers or email address and I have no lead to locate them.

As archivist for the class, I wish to re-establish contact information with the following: Dean Barbalies, Louise I. Cote Beaucage, Francoise S. Bellegarde Cooper, Suzanne C. Dackmine, Lawrence Dubay, George Phillip Gosselin, Michael C. Klemanski, Anita G. Letendre, Raynald C. Michaud, Jane J. Langlois Morin, Doris L. Rancourt Violette, Mary M. Deangelis Walker.

If you see your name here, please call me. If you know where a classmate might be, I would ask that you contact them and ask them to call Marc Jalbert at 784-0217, or at [email protected].

I appreciate any help.

— Marc, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Some time ago Sun Spots wrote about a shoe repair business in Auburn. I live in town and need to have some shoes repaired. Where can I take them?

— Carolyn, Auburn

ANSWER: Unfortunately, that business has closed and we are left with a void in the Rolodex. There are a couple businesses in the Portland area, however. I’m hoping readers with a few extra minutes on their hands can write in with information about a closer cobbler. Craftsmen with this kind of skill are becoming more difficult to find in this day and age of disposing things and buying new.

Mike’s Shoe Shop on U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough looks like a good bet. According to his website at www.mikesshoeshop.com, he’s been in business for over 25 years and has trained his daughter to be a cobbler as well. You can contact them through the website, send an email to [email protected], or call 883-1510.

They also make orthotics, repair luggage and purses, and do custom leather work.

Roy’s Shoe Repair is in Portland at 500 Stevens Ave. They have a website as well at roysshoe.com. You can reach them at 774-1612.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: