AUGUSTA — E2Tech, Maine’s largest clean technology business growth network, announces DEP Commissioner Jerry Reid will headline its next forum, entitled “Climate Ain’t All That’s Changing”. E2Tech prides itself on not only presenting current and thought-provoking forums on topics affecting Mainers but also selecting panelists and keynote speakers who are experts in their field.

With a new plastic bag ban, first in the nation laws against the use of polystyrene and “forever chemical” PFAS in single use packaging, the sector has been very active. The Maine legislature also enacted new emissions reductions goals in conjunction with the formation of the Maine Climate Council.

Said E2Tech executive director Marty Grohman, “Panelists will look at the effect on the economy and the environment of the new policies, both positive and negative. Viewpoints from the environmental, municipal, and business community will be offered and there will be time for audience questions.”

In addition to Commissioner Reid, confirmed panelists include Rebecca Graham of the Maine Municipal Association and Pete Didisheim of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. Mr. Didisheim and Ms. Graham were both “in the room when it happened” throughout the development of the legislation and will provide key insight as to what the policies will mean for Mainers in their respective sectors. Attorney Bill Ferdinand of Eaton Peabody will serve as moderator.

The forum will be held at the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta, on Wednesday November 6 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the morning and will include time for coffee and networking. Contact: Marty Grohman 207-423-8260.

