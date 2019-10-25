JAY — Sunday, Oct. 27 a fundraising event will be held at Kyesland Stables, 187 Old Jay Road, to help establish the Maine High School Rodeo Association. Monies raised will enable events to be held next year, provide demonstrations and cover insurance costs.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with several barrel and pole bending races scheduled. Riders may participate in as many races as desired, with a $5 fee per race. Riders under 18 must wear a helmet and be supervised by an adult.

A bronc demonstration is planned at noontime.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and tickets will be sold for items with values up to $350. Lunch may be purchased.

The event will be held rain or shine. Chairs should be brought and dogs are not allowed.

For more information email [email protected]

MHSRA would be an affiliate of the National High School Rodeo Association, which is one of the fastest growing youth organizations in America. With an annual membership of approximately 12,500 students from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, the Association sanctions over 1,800 rodeos each year. The national headquarters are in Denver, Colorado.

Each year, the NHSRA produces the two elite youth rodeo events in the world – The National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) and the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). The NHSFR is the “World’s Largest Rodeo,” featuring approximately 1,500 contestants from across the United States, Canada and Australia. Athletes vie for national titles, assorted prizes and their share of thousands of dollars in college scholarships. Action at the event is non-stop, with rodeo performances being conducted twice each day. The top-twenty contestants in each event then advance to a final round of competition to determine who will walk away with the coveted championship buckles.

Boy’s events at the NHSFR include bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and cutting.

Girl’s events include: breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, cutting, team roping, and the NHSRA queen contest. Boys and girls compete together in Team Roping, but are separate in all other events.

A group of riders are looking for adult volunteers to establish a Board of Directors to get Maine chartered. Where else can high school contestants compete for points and awards, but also college scholarships?

If you would like to get involved to volunteer for the Board of Directors, assist in planning and setting up events, or have a high school aged participant please email [email protected]

