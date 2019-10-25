The Twin City Thunder’s National Collegiate Development Conference team started a stretch of three games in three days with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Islander Hockey Club on Friday at the Beantown Classic in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Defenseman Nicolas Poirier netted the game-winner in the extra session on the power play after Islanders’ Cy LeClerc, who was a tender of the Maine Nordiques this spring, was called for high sticking at the 2:26 mark of overtime.

Poirier scored nine seconds later.

“It’s something that we have talked about and tried to work into our game systems here lately is our (defensemen) being a little more involved and keep it a little simpler,” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “The last couple of games, we’ve been trying to get more shots through the net.

“Nick can really shoot the puck and he was able tee up a one-timer. He beat the all-star goalie (Kalle Andersson) for the Islanders, he had no chance at it.”

Adam Svensson, another defenseman, had the assist on the game-winner.

The Thunder fired 35 shots on Andersson, who made 32 saves.

Twin City goalie Artur Ogandzhanyan had a solid outing, stopping 45 saves.

“Our goaltending has been solid all year,” Friedman said. “I think we are pretty fortunate with that and (Friday) was a game where Artur stepped it up just a little more and had a couple (big) saves during the game. He just competes in net, and that’s what drew us to him when we first saw him.”

The game got out to a blazing start, as Patriks Marcinkevics gave the Islanders HC a 1-0 lead with a goal 85 seconds into the contest.

Two of the Thunder’s most recent additions struck to give Twin City a 2-1 lead. Fisher Shea tied the game with his second goal with the team. Nearly four minutes after Shea’s goal, John Kondub picked up his first with the Thunder on the man advantage.

“Fisher had a real nice goal off of hard work and a nice play by Lukas Skvarek (who had the assist),” Friedman said. “We rotated lines a bit today as well, and John Kondub had a real nice goal on the power play with real nice passing with Andrew Kurapov and Nick Rashkovsky. That was a line as well today, they had real nice puck movement.”

Nicholas Niemo potted his team-leading sixth goal for the Islanders in the first period to tie the game at 2-2.

The Thunder travel up to Fairpoint New York for games Saturday and Sunday against the winless Rochester Monarchs.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: