MONDAY, Oct. 28

LEWISTON — Design Lewiston public meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Public input sought by city staff on building design guidelines and a future zoning ordinance update.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, immediately following the Design Lewiston meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Agenda includes a development review for a 35-unit multifamily development at 111 Blake St. and 82 Pine St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 29

LEWISTON — City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Agenda includes voting on a resolve upholding an appeal from the city administrator regarding the Finance Committee’s failure to accept a bid for the demolition of 107 Bartlett St., 119 Bartlett St., and 42 Walnut St. and awarding that contract to the low bidder, St. Laurent & Son.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the Lake Auburn Towne House, 74 Lake Auburn Ave.

THURSDAY, Oct. 31

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Halloween

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

LEWISTON — Skosh Halloween Dance Party, 8 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center.

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

LEWISTON — Lewiston Places Trunk or Treat, hosted by the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council, 4-6 p.m. at the Connors Elementary School parking lot, 400 Bartlett St. Children will have access to candy at each participating “trunk,” however, the LYAC event is also educational in nature.

