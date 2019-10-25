FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington with its major sponsor, the Franklin Savings Bank, is pleased to bring The Nutcracker to Farmington on Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium of Mt. Blue High School.

Join us for this timeless tale of Christmas dreams come to life with Clara and her beloved toy, the Nutcracker. As the clock strikes midnight strange things begin to happen! You will be enchanted by fairies, dolls, soldiers, a Snow Queen and of course a Rat King and Uncle Drosselmeyer. All brought to magical life by the extraordinary dancers of the Robinson Ballet, set to the music of Tchaikovsky. This is truly the family holiday event of the season!

Tickets are available online and at the Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in downtown Farmington and on-line at ArtsFarmington.org. Ticket prices are: adults: $15; ages 10-18: $10; ages under 10: $5. Some spaces for wheelchairs will be available. Buy your ticket now to insure yourself a seat!

Arts Farmington is affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington

