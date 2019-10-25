LEWISTON – Roger W. Greene, 51, of Sabattus, died unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1968, in Allentown, Pa., a son of, Milton and Betty Louise (Andreas) Greene and attended local schools. He was a stellar high school baseball player in Pennsylvania.

Roger moved to Maine in 1991, later marrying Heather Reimer in Brunswick in 1997. They settled in the Sabattus area and Roger worked in construction and paving at Harry C. Crooker in Topsham, BCI in Lisbon Falls and Complete Excavation in Greene.

He was a notoriously hard worker who employers just loved to have on the payroll. Roger enjoyed time spent with family, friends and his buddies around the campfire, playing cornhole or kan jam, and cheering on the “silver and black” Oakland Raiders. He was a friend to all and was willing to do what he could for anyone at any time. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Roger is survived by his wife, Heather Greene of Sabattus; four sons, Justin Greene and his significant other, Ashley Scheirer and their children, Brayden and Aurora of Slatinton, Pa.; Zachery Greene and his son, Treyson of Sabattus; Tyler Greene and his significant other, Alexis McBride and their daughter, Emmerie of Lewiston; and Cameron Greene of Sabattus.

Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Condolences may be left for Roger’s family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

