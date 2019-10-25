Charges
Lewiston
- Tiffany Weeks, 25, of 256 Lisbon St., Apt. 302, on a probation hold, 8:17 a.m. Friday at 855 Lisbon Street.
- Angela Biel, 41, of 21 Roger St., on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:45 p.m. Friday at 9 St. Patrick Avenue.
Auburn
- Dahneshia Burnham, 32, of 272 Main St., Apt. 205, on a charge of theft, 9:45 a.m. Friday at 95 Spring Street
Androscoggin County
- John Decoteau, 42, of Minot, on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license, 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Durham.
- Shuab Naji, 24, 37 Tall Pines Drive, Apt. 6, Lewiston on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:08 p.m. Thursday at 40 Pleasant Street, Auburn.
- Zane Randall, 23, of Poland, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Cumberland.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Kalle A. Neureuther, 16, of Hodgdon and Diane D. Rodrigue, 52, of Auburn collided, 3:40 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. The 2014 Chevrolet driven by Neureuther and owned by Jan M. Neureuther of Hodgdon was towed due to disabling damage. Damage to Rodrigue’s 2017 Dodge SUV was listed as functional.
- A vehicle driven by Peter N. Parker, 52, of Minot struck a deer, 6:32 a.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Parker’s 2017 Nissan was listed as functional.
- A car driven by Louise B. Chabot, 86, of Auburn struck two vehicles parked by Dallis T. Morris, 25, of Auburn and Stephanie A. Swan, 51, of Lewiston. Chabot’s 2005 Toyota, Morris’ 2015 Ford and the 2009 Honda SUV driven by Swan and owned by Maximilian M. Swan of Poland were towed due to disabling damage.
