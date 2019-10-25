I am happy to support my neighbor Bonnie Hayes for reelection to the Ward 2 seat on the Auburn School Committee.

Bonnie is a true public servant who has worked tirelessly on the school committee and cares deeply about the education of Auburn’s children. Because she knows and understands our community, she has been a valuable resource as one of the school committee representatives on the Edward Little High School Building Committee. Bonnie has been involved in every step of the ELHS building process from the beginning, and will help bring it to completion.

Although I no longer have a child in the Auburn school system, I believe that a new ELHS with a greatly improved learning environment in academics, athletics, performing arts, and continuing technical education will be a benefit to all Auburn residents.

I am grateful for Bonnie’s contribution to this process and will be voting for her on Nov. 5.

Renee Cote, Auburn

