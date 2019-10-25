I have been grateful to see the many letters of support for my wife Katie Boss’ campaign for Auburn City Council at-large. Those letters have attested to her outstanding leadership qualities, her experience serving the city of Auburn, and her ability to work with people from different backgrounds to build stronger communities.

What I can provide is a perspective on Katie’s hard work and dedication behind the scenes. After Katie joined Auburn’s Planning Board, she spent her evenings reading books on zoning to prepare herself for the role. When we’re doing chores after we put our kids to bed, she listens to podcasts about creative ideas in urban design. She’s a whiz with numbers and budgets, and her organization and time management are second-to-none.

Katie brings energy, creativity and grit to whatever she does. I know she will put all of these attributes to good use on Auburn’s City Council.

Sam Boss, Auburn

« Previous

Next »