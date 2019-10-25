CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has hired Sven Bartholomew as senior vice president, business banking segment leader. He will lead a team which supports and advises business customers across the bank’s footprint.

Bartholomew grew up in Western Maine and resides in Brewer with his family. He received his bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Maine at Farmington and his master’s degree in business administration from Husson University.

