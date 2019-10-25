Police in York County are looking for a man cut down and stole an expensiv solar-powered stop sign early Friday morning from an intersection in Limerick.

York County Sheriff’s deputies say a man wearing a tan Carhartt jacket was seen early Friday morning using a small electric saw to cut through the square wooden post holding up the $1,500 traffic sign at the intersection of Sokokis Trail and Burnham Road.

The stop sign was equipped with a small solar panel that powered a strip of red lights that illuminated the sign’s borders. The intersection is particularly dangerous because only two directions are required to stop while the other has the unimpeded right of way.

“Our rural roads are treacherous and signage is very important,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This thief has put the motoring public at risk. Please help us catch him.”

Police say the man was driving a Chevy 1500 with a bed cover, and fled down Burnham Road. Anyone with information about the theft or the person responsible should contact Deputy Levi Johnson at 651-3509, or email him at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: