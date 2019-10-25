LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will host its first Stuffed Animal Slumber Party on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Anyone who would like their stuffed animal to join the sleepover can drop them off Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 19-21. Animal friends may be picked up Friday, Nov. 22. After the sleepover, check out the Facebook page for the Stuffed Animal Slumber Party pictures.

The library will hold a Teen Book Giveaway in November. Those between the ages of 12 and 19 should fill out the entry form at the circulation desk. Staff will draw names of the winners on Nov. 30. Enter to win a young adult book.

Book Club members will discuss “Cold Comfort Farm” by Stella Gibbons at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. This is the first book in the new humor series, Books Are Funny Like That. Those who would like a copy of the book should let staff know.

The LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The challenge will be creating holiday decorations for the library.

Lost My Stitches, the knitting and crocheting group, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Participants can get a head start on holiday gifts or make something that will keep them warm.

Preschool Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. There stories, activities and a craft to take home.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.

The library will also be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving. It will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631. Patrons are able to log in to their own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. Follow on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

« Previous