FARMINGTON — United Way continues the tradition of the Great Charity Auction again this year. This year, in line with our campaign theme of ‘Be a Superhero, our auction is super-hero based. The Great Charity Auction has become a signature event for United Way, becoming one of our largest fundraisers and supporting things like reducing food insecurity, helping seniors age in place, offering programs for children and so much more. It doesn’t take as much as you’d think to be a superhero yourself! Just $1 a week will put 300 pounds of food on a food pantry shelf!

This year’s auction is generously sponsored by Corporate Champion Circle (CCC) members Franklin Savings Bank (Platinum), County Seat Realty (Gold), and Full Bloom Hydroponics Gardening Center and First Amendment Soil Company of Maine (Silver); as well as IEC Electrical and Data Services. UMF, Sodexo, and Franklin Printing generously provided in-kind support.

Be sure to mark your calendars and join us at UMF’s North Dining Hall on November 9th, 2019. Mingling, the silent auction and live auction preview start at 430pm. The live auction runs from 6pm-8pm. Music, appetizers, and a cash bar are just some of the fun. This is a great chance to support your community and get some amazing gifts (for yourself or someone else). Items in this year’s auction include:

Signed Baseball from Boston Red Sox

An autographed hockey puck from the Boston Bruins

Experience packages (fishing, get-aways, concerts, movies)

Tickets to Sugarloaf and our very own Titcomb Mountain

Practical items, like beautiful handmade quilts, hay and kitchen accessories; Pizza Palooza (A pizza a month from around the region); and many restaurant and local business gift certificates.

As in years past, we will also be having a Facebook auction the week leading up to the live auction, to make sure you track us down on Facebook, so you don’t miss out on auction items on line. Anyone interested in donating items for the auction, still has time, just call 778-5048 or drop them off at 218 Fairbanks Road. All items are appreciated.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.

« Previous

filed under: