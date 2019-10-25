A Windham woman and her toddler escaped serious injury when her car crashed into a building early Friday morning in Casco.
Police say 22-year-old Kathryn Worster crashed her 2008 Ford Escape into a building at the intersection of Route 302 and Quaker Ridge Road at 6 a.m. Friday.
Worster’s vehicle was totaled and the building sustained significant structural damage, according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Worster was wearing a seat belt and her 2-year-old daughter was restrained in a 5-point child safety seat. Neither sustained any serious injuries, Stewart said.
Police believe speed and fatigue are the main factors that led the crash and say alcohol was not involved.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Impromptu Virgin Mary shrine takes shape in Phippsburg antique store parking lot
-
Maine
CMP to rebuild Brunswick-to-Topsham line. Some residents will lose their yards.
-
Community Sports
Twin City Thunder host successful Hockey Fights Cancer night
-
Crime
Thief in Limerick makes off with $1,500 stop sign
-
Connections
Treat Memorial Library hosting slumber party