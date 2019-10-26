LEROY WALKER

Occupation: Retired

Education: High school diploma

Family: Four sons

Political experience: Six years as Auburn city councilor, Ward 5

Q: Why do you think you’re the most qualified, or best candidate for this seat?

A: I have a vast amount of knowledge of the city of Auburn. I’ve lived here almost all of my life, and worked for the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department for close to 40 years. I have been involved in many projects that are moving Auburn forward into the future, which is looking very bright for all of us, and I would like to continue to work toward that goal.

Q: Please name three issues that you believe are critical to Auburn’s future, and how you would address them.

A: 1. The New Auburn Village Gateway project is vital for New Auburn. This project has begun to take shape and will make the downtown much more friendly for walking, biking, seniors and those with disabilities, because of the new sidewalks, landscaping and system of roads.

2. Anniversary Park (formerly Little Andy Park) is under construction now, and will be completed by 2021. The new bell tower, which will house the famous Packard Foundry bells that were removed from St. Louis Church, will be erected and unveiled Saturday, Nov. 2 in Anniversary Park at 10:30 a.m. This is an historic event and vital part of the New Auburn Village project. We look forward to a new Second Street, a new boat launch, a new walkway from bridge to bridge and an outdoor amphitheater.

3. The Age-Friendly Senior Center in Pettengill Park is also vital to our citizens throughout the city. This building has been a long time coming, but it is nearly finished. This is a project that is very important to me and the seniors in our community.

I will work closely with city departments to make sure these projects move forward for the betterment of us all.

Q: What do you like about the city budget passed this year, and what don’t you like?

A: I am satisfied with the budget that was passed. This council worked hard to get this budget to a place that our taxpayers could afford without making drastic cuts. I have no complaints. As long as we have labor contracts that go out two or three years, we will always be facing an increase. It is unavoidable and makes it impossible to come in at a zero increase.

