Gonzales Hagerman ended things quickly.

The Twin City Thunder defenseman and Bowdoin College commit found the back of the net 10 seconds into overtime as the Thunder defeated the Rochester Monarchs 4-3 in a USPHL NCDC junior hockey contest.

The win is the Thunder’s second straight in a three-game weekend. The two teams battle it out again Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

Rochester remains the lone team in the NCDC without a win on the season. The overtime loss gives them their first point of the year.

Andrew Kurapov led the Thunder in points for the evening with two assists, including one on Hagerman’s goal.

Max Cole opened the scoring for the Monarchs six minutes into the game to make it 1-0.

John Kondub scored in his second straight game to get the Thunder on the board.

Hunter McDonald put Rochester back on top with a goal 2-1 lead into the second period.

The Thunder went into the third period with a 3-2 lead after potting two late-period goals. Daniels Murnieks and Oliver Roth each scored their first goals of the season, 61 seconds apart.

Tyler Kelly also scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up for Rochester.

Alexander Kozic made 17 saves for the Thunder for the victory, while Igor Samokhvalov made 23 saves for the Monarchs.

