LEWISTON – Eugene D. Connor, 92, formerly of 27 Julie Street, Poland died, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Marshwood Center, in Lewiston. He was born on June 12, 1927, the son of Edward and Alice Pelletier Connor. Eugene grew up in Lewiston and was educated locally, graduating from Lewiston High School, class of ’44.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. On June 30, 1949, he married the former Barbara L. Harkins who died on Oct. 27, 2014. He was a regional salesman for Helena Rubinstein, was also very active in community theater, enjoyed reading, antiquing, golfing, collecting and framing art, and training and showing collies.

He especially had a passion for sailing, racing one-design sailboats with his wife Barbara at regattas in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Gene had a great sense of humor, and loved meeting new people and forming new relationships. While Gene and Barbara had no children, they had many cherished pets and very close relationships with their many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include a brother, Michael and wife June Harkins of Tabor City, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Montello Heights, Marshwood Center and Androscoggin Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Gene.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service at 1 p.m. Interment, Garcelon Cemetery, Lewiston.

Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers

donations may be made in his memory to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

