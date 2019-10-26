SUMNER – Jack Milton Sisson Jr., 66, of Sumner, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019 at his home that he loved so much on Mt. Tom.

He was born on May 7, 1953 in South Kingston, R.I. and grew up in Shannock Village, just outside of Charlestown, R.I.

He lived his life the way he needed and wanted to.

Jack was predeceased by his father, Jack Sr.; and two brothers, Lance and Carl.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy May Sisson; a brother, Glenn S. Sisson; a son, Jack David Sisson; his grandson, David Alan Sisson; and his partner of five years, Marj A. Farrar.

At his request there will be no services.

« Previous