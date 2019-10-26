Emma Dubois, center, Ava Rivet, lower left, and Alexis Pelkey rake and bag leaves Friday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Students from Oak Hill Middle School spread out across town to volunteer during the United Way Day of Caring, said teacher Crystal Cloutier, far left. Other students also chose to show they care Friday by reading to elementary students, helping at an animal shelter and playing bingo with local nursing home residents, according to Cloutier. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
sabattus maine
