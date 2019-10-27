LAKEBAY, Wash. – Paul “Buzz” Lawson Palmer, 80, of Minot passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. Buzz was born in Lewiston on August 30, 1939, the son of Aubrey and Mildred (Lambert) Palmer. He grew up on the family homestead in Minot and attended local schools.

Buzz is survived by his son, Timothy Palmer (wife Vickie) and daughter, Wendy (husband John); grandchildren, Aubree, Amber and John III (wife Morgan); four great-granddaughters, Addie, Kenny, Piper and Livey; sisters-in-law, Sherry Albert (husband Louis and family); and Lisa Hemond (husband Pete and family); brother-in-law, Earle Ladd (wife Lourdes and family); aunt, Evelyn Plourde and family; and several nieces and nephews; as well as many close friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Donna Palmer; his parents, Aubrey and Mildred Palmer; brother and sister-in-law, Aubrey Jr. “Bob” and Alma Palmer; and niece, Brenda Palmer, all from Minot.

A celebration of life will be announced for Buzz and Donna for the spring of 2020.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to: www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations in his memory may be made to the

Androscoggin County Fish & Game Association,

ACF and GA

P.O. Box 1935

Auburn, ME 04210-1935

or the

American Heart

Association

