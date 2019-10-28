Belinda Gerry serves her constituents well. She selflessly dedicates all her time in service to others, her council work and our community.

She sets a good example for all of our councilors to follow by treating everyone with respect; patiently listens when we speak to her and carries out what she says she is going to do.

Belinda is always mindful of the needs of our city; works hard and does her own homework and then votes after weighing all the facts.

She is known for fighting for us seniors, like those on a fixed income and, really, all taxpayers.

Auburn residents need to reelect Belinda Gerry to the Auburn City Council this November.

Betty Bates, Auburn