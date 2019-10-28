Can’t beat him at the ballot box? Impeach him.

The Democrats’ never-ending coup attempt is costing U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on July 18 for the third time not to proceed with impeachment. Even so, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is now holding an impeachment inquiry in search of a crime to impeach the president. And while the inquiry is supposed to be a secret proceeding at this point in the process under House rules, leaks of selected material flow to the press.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an eloquent speech in 1998 regarding the impeachment of President Clinton which sums up nicely exactly what Democrats are now doing to President Trump. Speaker Pelosi is guilty of the very things she accused Republicans of all those years ago.

Make no mistake. This never-ending coup attempt is threatening democracy as we know it. Democrats refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election has hurt this nation. The scream for impeachment is nothing more than an attempt to take down a sitting president who Democrats fear they can not beat at the ballot box in 2020.

Catherine Ferrell, Greene