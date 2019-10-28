Dixfield church to have ‘coffee and conversation’

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church will hold a “coffee and conversation” time in the church annex at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. All are welcome.

Senior cribbage league results listed

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Oct 24 are: First place, Bob Cielinski and Cecilia Treworgy; second, Gene Brown and Richard Cloutier; third, Marie Madore and Stan Tetenman; fourth, Pauline Blais and Dick Dennis; and fifth, Carol Laplante and Connie Pleau.

Local author to be at New Gloucester History Barn

NEW GLOUCESTER — Jean Flahive, local author of “Teddy Roosevelt, Millie and the Elegant Ride,” a tale of the historic Portland-Lewiston Interurban, will sign copies of her book from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, Rte. 231. It is a cooperative program of the New Gloucester Historical Society and the Seashore Trolley Museum and will be held same day as the New Gloucester Book Fair next door at the library.

Retreat will teach how to discern and apply God’s will

JAY — A one-day retreat to reveal some of the basic principles for discerning God’s will and applying it to daily life is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, in the hall of St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St. “What Does God Want?” will be presented from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Sister Elizabeth Wagner of the Transfiguration Hermitage in Windsor.

To register for the retreat, call 207-897-2173 or email [email protected]. The cost is $25.

Maine Veterans’ Home hosting Open House

SOUTH PARIS — The Maine Veterans’ Homes — South Paris will hold an Open House 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, for anyone who is interested in residency for themselves or a loved one. Eligibility requirement information will be provided and tours of the home will be offered. A representative from the Norway office of SeniorsPlus will also be on hand to discuss the resources they have to offer, answer questions and share information. Seniors Plus is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, providing services to older people, adults with disabilities, and their families in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. FMI: (on the open house), 207-743-6300.

