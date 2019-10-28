Legion Auxiliary Gray Unit supper

GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, hosted by the America Legion Auxiliary, Gray Unit 86, 151 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children younger than 12.

Supper at Wilton Congregational Church

WILTON — A supper is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St., featuring ham will all the fixings. Free will offering will be taken.