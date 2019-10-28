Maine needs new workers, and new legislation may make it easier for workers to come to the state for more than just the beautiful summers in the Pine Tree State.

Recently, legislators made a pair of recommendations to the state Legislature (LR 2864 and LR 2802) to consider mandating that state licensing boards recognize out-of-state licenses for professionals moving to the state of Maine. If the effort is successful, Maine would join Arizona as the second state to accept out-of-state licenses.

Attracting new talent is important for Maine. Maine has the highest median age in the country, which means that attracting new young workers is an imperative. While the net migration to Maine is positive, the population is projected to grow by just 0.4% in the next five years. As of August, Maine’s unemployment rate was just 2.9%, below the national average of 3.7%.

With such a healthy labor market, Maine will need to attract workers from other states if it wants to continue to grow. These trends suggest the importance of reducing the barriers that could prevent people from moving to Maine.

This new proposal would allow individuals who practice in a licensed profession in another state and is in good standing with their licensing board to be granted a license upon moving to Maine.

This proposal will help the citizens of Maine have access to more talented professionals and help those who want to make Maine their home.

Because licensing is passed at the state level, differences between state requirements can pose a substantial barrier for licensed professionals looking to find a home in a new state. Forcing workers to jump through hoops during their move is a serious burden that reduces the number of people willing to move between states.

According to a study conducted by Morris Kleiner and Janna Johnson, occupational licensing decreases worker mobility across state lines by 36%. That means fewer doctors, occupational therapists, teachers, barbers, and more who would be willing to bring their talents to Maine.

Because Maine does not currently recognize out-of-state licenses, professionals moving to Maine must reapply for licenses. This can be costly and time consuming as they take months undergoing training again, taking exams, filling out applications and paperwork, and paying fees.

This can be a serious burden for those looking to move to a new state, which is already difficult enough. Maine should not place an additional burden for professionals trying to move here. Because it restricts the supply of workers and limits competition, licensing increases costs for consumers.

While we typically think of licensing ensuring quality of high skilled occupations, licensing frequently impacts low and moderately skilled workers. These restrictions limit opportunities for people trying to climb the economic ladder. And even if they are able to jump through the costly hoops to earn their license, if they later choose to move, it makes it difficult for them to do so.

The goal of licensing is to ensure quality professionals and protect the public safety. Granting universal reciprocity does not undermine that goal. This bill would apply only to those already licensed who are in good standing with their licensing boards.

If a professional is good enough to earn a license and to maintain it, why should they have to prove it again? As Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in regard to the Arizona law, “You don’t lose your skills simply because you pack up a U-Haul truck and make the decision to move.”

While licensing regulations are currently posing a barrier to workers looking to move to Maine, lawmakers have the opportunity to lead the way in easing the burden of moving between states. Let’s hope they take advantage of the situation, making both current Maine residents and transplants better off.

Conor Norris is a research analyst and Edward Timmons is director and professor of economics at the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

« Previous

Next »