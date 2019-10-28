If you are looking for a candidate who will get things done for the people of Lewiston, then Stephanie Gelinas is your candidate for Ward 7.

She runs a wonderful agency dedicated to the needs of children, families and staff and will do the same as a representative on the Lewiston City Council. She cares deeply about the needs of others and will put that caring into action as a member of the council.

Stephanie has been and continues to take an active role in the community through her participation on agency boards as well as an active member of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. She is always willing to offer her time and resources when called upon. She will do an outstanding job representing our community.

Stephanie will make a valuable contribution and, I have no doubt, be well prepared to face the challenges of the future for the people of Lewiston.

Estelle Rubinstein, Lewiston