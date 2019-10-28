Mt. Blue senior Molly Harmon is one of three finalists for the annual Miss Maine Field hockey award.

Skowhegan’s Bhreagh Kennedy and Lydia Grant join Harmon as finalists.

Harmon, a midfielder and two-year captain who will play at Bates College next fall, has seven goals, 10 assists and three defensive saves this season for the Cougars, who will face Skowhegan in the Class A North regional final on Thursday. In her four-year career, Harmon has 20 goals and 24 assists.

Kennedy, who has committed to play at the University of Maine, has 13 goals and 14 assists this year. Grant has seven goals and four assists.

The Maine Field Hockey Association will announce the winner Dec. 8 at the all-state banquet at the Augusta Civic Center.

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULES

Mt. Blue (13-3-0) and Skowhegan (16-0-0) will play for the Class A North championship game Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the turf at Hampden Academy, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Monday.

Top-seeded Skowhegan defeated No. 2 Mt. Blue 3-0 in the regular season.

“We are excited to play the middle game,” Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said. “It’s late enough so hopefully our fans can come up, and it’s early enough where we can get home for school the next day.”

The North regional finals are at Hampden, while the South finals will be played at Sanford High School.

Defending Class C state champ and C South top seed Winthrop (15-1-0) will look to get back into the state game when it plays No. 3 St. Dominic (12-4-0) in the regional final at 5 p.m.

The first game of the day at Sanford on Wednesday, at 3 p.m., features No. 1 York (16-0-0) playing No. 3 Fryeburg Academy (11-4-1) in the Class B game.

The nightcap will feature the anticipated A South showdown between No. 1 Biddeford (16-0-0) and No. 2 Massabesic (15-1-0) at 7 p.m.

Also at Hampden, top-seeded Foxcroft Academy (16-0-0) will play No. 3 Dexter (13-3-0) in the C North title game at 7 p.m. The winner will face Winthrop or St. Dom’s in the state championship Saturday at Messalonskee High School.

In Class B North, the top two seeds, Winslow (14-2-0) and Belfast (13-3-0) will play at 3 p.m. in Hampden. The Lions upended the Black Raiders, 3-2, in the regular season finale.

