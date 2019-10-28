Rhyanna Larose would make an excellent city councilor for Ward 4 in Auburn.

Through years of working together, I’ve seen firsthand just how much integrity, honesty and intelligence she has. I’m confident she’d bring those traits, and more, to serving our town as a councilor.

Rhyanna will be accessible to hear and value every citizen’s concerns, she’s excited to serve her community in a new way, and she’s fiscally responsible with a focus on protecting taxpayers and citizens best interests. All things that are in short supply in local politics and things Rhyanna has in abundance.

I hope all of my Ward 4 neighbors and friends vote for Rhyanna on Election Day. It’ll be a vote to be proud of.

James Ayotte, Auburn

