I am writing in support of Tim Lajoie for mayor of Lewiston.

Unlike some politicians who tell you what you want to hear, then do something else, Tim is honest and up front about what he believes. He understands and believes in the people of Lewiston and will represent them well. He won’t run away from difficult challenges. He will do the necessary research and work hard with others to help find sensible solutions.

He believes in representing the entire city and not just certain groups of people. This city needs a leader who will protect its citizens and come up with new solutions for our city. Someone who will spend our tax dollars wisely.

It is time for a change in the political scenery of this city. It is time for true leadership. It is time for Tim Lajoie to be our next mayor.

Jim Derocher, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »