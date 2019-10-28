I came to know Matt’s political mind when we worked against the COLAC merger of Auburn-Lewiston. He’s a critical thinker, self-motivator, change agent and forward thinker.

Matt was born and raised in Maine, amid humble beginnings in a single parent household. Being a recipient of the “free lunch program,” he understands economical, social and educational constraints of Auburn’s 56% student poverty level.

Matt joined the U.S. Navy following high school, served as senior chief petty officer for 21 years and completed four college degrees: master of professional studies, political management; bachelor of science, business studies; associate of arts, political science; associate of arts, psychology.

Following his Navy career he become president and CEO of the Lewiston-Auburn Chamber of Commerce representing 1,300 members. He started his own business in January 2017, growing it steadily, and now employing five full-time employees.

I enthusiastically endorse Matt Leonard for Auburn City Councilor At-Large.

Leroy Walker, Auburn