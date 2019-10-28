LEWISTON — Lewiston Places Trunk or Treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Connors Elementary School parking lot, 400 Bartlett St.

Each vehicle trunk will not only have candy for children and be part of the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council’s educational program.

“If we are going to be cheerleaders of our own community, we need to truly know our community,” Council Chairmwoman Hope Rubito said. “As such, the youth council wanted to be creative in reaching out to families about what Lewiston has to offer. The city is over 35 square miles, and it is important to reflect on its various areas and activities.

“Children who attend this event will certainly receive their trunk or treat candy,” she said, “but families will also be exposed to photos, props and handouts that highlight places such as the Franco Center, the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, the Lewiston Public Library, Jude’s Place at Marcotte Park and Museum LA.”

Council members will pose as “costumed characters,” encouraging visits to various Lewiston sites, to include Lucy the Lion Goes to the Library; Patti the Peacock Goes to The Public Theatre, Peggy the Pig Goes to Pettingill Park, and Taylor the Turtle Goes to Thorncrag.

Special guests will be Lewiston School Superintendent Todd Finn and firefighters and a truck from the Lewiston Fire Department.

The event is free, and attending children are asked to bring a trick-or-treat bag. Candy will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the event will occur unless there’s significant rainfall.

