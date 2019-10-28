Lee Clement, a candidate for Lewiston City Council in Ward 6, is a common sense, fact-finding guy with experience and knowledge that will benefit our ward and the city of Lewiston.
As a retired law enforcement and public safety executive with more than four decades of service in municipal and county government in two states — much of it in command and administrative positions in police, fire and EMS — he will base decisions on research and knowledge that will provide the best result for the given situation.
Lee will look past partisan politics and make the right decision. He has a sense of pride, integrity, responsibility and character to do the right thing.
We have known Lee for several years and know that he will make a great councilor for Ward 6 and the city of Lewiston.
He has our vote.
Neil and Maureen Mayo, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Community briefs to run Oct 26
-
Connections
Community meals to run Oct 26
-
Connections
Local donors fund healthy snack program at Rangeley Lakes school
-
Connections
Lewiston trunk or treat to highlight places in the city
-
Connections
Auburn American Legion November events