Lee Clement, a candidate for Lewiston City Council in Ward 6, is a common sense, fact-finding guy with experience and knowledge that will benefit our ward and the city of Lewiston.

As a retired law enforcement and public safety executive with more than four decades of service in municipal and county government in two states — much of it in command and administrative positions in police, fire and EMS — he will base decisions on research and knowledge that will provide the best result for the given situation.

Lee will look past partisan politics and make the right decision. He has a sense of pride, integrity, responsibility and character to do the right thing.

We have known Lee for several years and know that he will make a great councilor for Ward 6 and the city of Lewiston.

He has our vote.

Neil and Maureen Mayo, Lewiston