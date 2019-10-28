SOUTH WOODSTOCK – Miriam “Minna” Morgan died at her South Woodstock residence, surrounded by her very loving family, on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019.

She was born in Woodstock on July 10, 1922, the daughter of the late Alvah and Wilma (Littlehale) Hendrickson and attended local schools. Mina had worked for Eastern Distributers from 1949 until 1982.

Minna was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed racing events at Oxford Plains Speedway and elsewhere. She also enjoyed playing bingo, cribbage, knitting much sought after dishcloths.

Minna is survived by one son Sheldon and Cathy Morgan and one daughter Sheryl Morgan, all of South Woodstock; one sister Alta Waterhouse of Norway; five grandchildren-Kelly Ducas, Theresa and Mike Nadeau, Stacy Millett, Ceaser Morgan and fiancé Jessica Frazier and Melissa and Mike Haskell; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Minna was predeceased by her husband Miles Morgan; daughter Sheila Craft; sister Olive Tuell; and grandson Sandon Morgan.

A celebration of life will be held at the Jackson-Silver American Legion Post 68, Lockes Mills on Sunday Nov. 3, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services.

The family has suggested, for those who wish,

donations be sent to:

Sandon A. Morgan

Memorial

Scholarship Fund

C/O Skunk Run

P.O. Box 326

West Paris, ME 04289

