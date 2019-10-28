A second story addition to Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn is sheathed in green and contains two classrooms and a group area. H.E. Callahan Construction Co. of Auburn was the general contractor. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

John Marcos Morales Cruz, 9, and Jasmya Martin, 10, cut the ribbon to open the new addition to Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn on Monday. Construction of two second-floor classrooms and a group area began June 26 and was completed on Friday. Because of a lack of classrooms, Amy Heimerl’s third-grade class and Emily Marean’s fourth-grade class were moved into the music and art rooms during construction. “Music and art were squeezed into a very small space. They are happy to be back in their own rooms,” Principal Lila Mitchell said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

