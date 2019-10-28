Androscoggin County
• Duane Hanson, 29, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 9:08 p.m. Saturday at 53 Main St. in Livermore Falls.
• April Stevens, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.
Auburn
• Benjamin Ayer, 28, of New Gloucester, on a charge of theft, 2:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Lewiston
• Joey Collins, 30, of Greene, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, Saturday on Locust Street.
• Leo Maciejewski, 40, of Cape Elizabeth, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:40 a.m. Sunday at 19 Jeffrey St.
