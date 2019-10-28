Arrests

Androscoggin County

• James Birkbeck, 45, transient, on a charge of probation violation, 1:15 p.m. Monday at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Christopher L’Heureux, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of assault and a probation hold, 3:45 p.m. Monday at 82 Fifth St.

Lewiston

• Wayne Weaver, 58, of Lewiston, on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 2 a.m. Monday on Bartlett Street.

• Laurier Ducharme, 59, of Auburn, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 4:30 p.m. Monday at 97 Ash St.

• Haji Haji, 60, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 5 p.m. Monday at 20 Horton St.

• Jason Demonte, 45, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a charge of burglary, 5:20 p.m. Monday at 25 Pine St.

• Craig Melanson, 60, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Pine and Bradley streets.

• Saidi West, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of engaging a prostitute, 6:30 p.m. Monday at 9 Horton St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Benedita Wamvemba, 21, of Lewiston and Asho I. Ali, 41, of Lewiston collided at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday at Walnut and Howe streets. The 2006 Ford driven by Wamvemba and owned by Nkembo S. Lomani of Lewiston and the 2015 Nissan driven by Ali and owned by Hassan A. Osman of Lewiston were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Robert A. Holman, 72, of Dixfield struck a parked vehicle at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center at 2:37 p.m. Thursday. The 2016 Hyundai owned by Holman received functional damage and the 2012 GMC owned by Colin C. Coffren of Lewiston had no damage.

