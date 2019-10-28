I write in support of Katie Boss as an at-large candidate to the Auburn City Council.

The mother of a young family, Boss is aware of the unique assets that make Auburn an inviting place to live, work and raise children. After all, she and her husband chose Auburn as the place they wanted to settle.

Boss sees development of the downtown and local businesses, sustainable growth, resource protection, supporting our schools, and nurturing a local food economy as key efforts needed to retain Auburn’s important qualities and build toward a strong future. The council needs her positive energy and commitment to collaborative leadership.

Boss’s work in public health and her experience on the Planning Board and in community service, give her the background she needs to be an effective councilor.

I hope others join me in voting for a bright future for Auburn. Voting for Katie Boss.

Sarah Strong, Auburn