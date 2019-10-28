SABATTUS — A vehicle carrying four people apparently missed a curve of the road and careened head-on at full speed into a beverage truck parked in front of the Oak Hill Cash Market early Monday morning on Rt. 126, killing two people and injuring three others, according to Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee.

She said it appeared the vehicle’s battery exploded on impact and started a fire shortly after the 5:53 a.m. crash.

“One of the owners of Oak Hill Cash immediately got a fire extinguisher,” Wetherbee said. “He ran out and he put the fire out and helped get the two people that were injured out of the vehicle. He’s definitely hero of the day.”

The driver and rear right passenger died at the scene. One passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

“We thought at the time that person was going to be the third fatality but the (lieutenant) was just up at the hospital and it looks like they’re going to be fine,” Wetherbee said.

The beverage truck driver was leaning into his vehicle at the time, unloading drinks and hit his head on impact, either against his vehicle or the ground, she said. He was treated for minor head injuries and released from the hospital before noon.

The two injured passengers in the car were expected to be released later Monday.

State police and Sabattus police are reconstructing the accident. Wetherbee said it was yet unclear what factors contributed to the crash.

“They were traveling at full speed — it was pretty significant,” she said.

This story will be updated.

