Ross Gay, a food-justice advocate, author of three books of poetry, including the award-winning “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” and essayist, will give the annual Otis Lecture at Bates College. The talk is titled “Delight, Gratitude, Joy: Entangle Me,” and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall. The event is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved at eventbrite.com. Olin Arts Center is located at 75 Russell St., Lewiston. For more information, email [email protected]

