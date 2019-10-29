LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union donated $2,000 to SeniorsPlus for its Meals on Wheels program.
Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.
The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities to remain safely at home for as long as possible.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
National Sports
What to expect from Mad Max? Scherzer to start Game 7
-
Sports
World Series: Stephen Strasburg delivers, offense awakens as Nationals force Game 7
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain students aim to remember Holocaust victims
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Will Trump win the battle for public opinion?
-
Skiing
Mountain Valley suspends Nordic ski program for upcoming season