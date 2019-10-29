LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union donated $2,000 to SeniorsPlus for its Meals on Wheels program.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

