LEWISTON — John Whitlock has been named chief financial officer for Central Maine Healthcare.

Serving as interim CFO since June, Whitlock has successfully assumed all responsibilities for executive management of the system’s finance functions.

Whitlock joined CMH as vice president for finance in June 2018.

He was a vice president at National Church Residences in Columbus, Ohio, prior to joining CMH.

Whitlock holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from Emory University, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Louisiana State University.

