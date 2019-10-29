LEWISTON — John Whitlock has been named chief financial officer for Central Maine Healthcare.
Serving as interim CFO since June, Whitlock has successfully assumed all responsibilities for executive management of the system’s finance functions.
Whitlock joined CMH as vice president for finance in June 2018.
He was a vice president at National Church Residences in Columbus, Ohio, prior to joining CMH.
Whitlock holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from Emory University, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Louisiana State University.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
National Sports
What to expect from Mad Max? Scherzer to start Game 7
-
Sports
World Series: Stephen Strasburg delivers, offense awakens as Nationals force Game 7
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain students aim to remember Holocaust victims
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Will Trump win the battle for public opinion?
-
Skiing
Mountain Valley suspends Nordic ski program for upcoming season