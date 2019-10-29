SOUTH PORTLAND — Joel Musese notched a goal and two assists, leading the Southern Maine Community College to the YSCC men’s soccer championship with a 4-2 victory over Central Maine Community College in the conference title game Tuesday.

Musese bounced off a shot off a defender for a 1-0 Southern Maine (14-2, 8-0) lead less than four minutes into the game. Mohamed Matan and Alvaro Coto followed with goals to build the lead to 3-0 11:29 into the game.

Peter Vigna scored for the Mustangs (8-6-2, 5-2-1) right before halftime, and then again with seven minutes left in regulation to cut the lead to 3-2. But Yaroslav Philbrook countered for the SeaWolves only 45 seconds later to account for the final score.

Goalie Joshua Nagle made six saves for Southern Maine, while Austin Wing five for Central Maine.

Bates 2, Colby 1, OT

WATERVILLE — The Bobcats (9-5-1, 4-5-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (6-6-3, 2-6-2) in overtime on a goal by Bobby Dall on Tuesday.

Colby struck first when Nicholas Lemire scored off an assist from Ethan Fabricant early in the second half. Goalkeeper Stanley Clarke made five saves.

Beaufils Kimpolo-Pene was assisted by Max McKersie on Bates’ first goal at 65:56. David Goodstein made six saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bates 0, Colby 0

WATERVILLE — The Bobcats (2-11-2, 0-9-1 NESCAC) and Mules (5-6-3, 1-6-3) played to a draw Tuesday.

Katherine Nuckols made five saves for Bates; Shannon Gray had six for Colby.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bates 3, Colby 1

WATERVILLE — Emily Gianunzio scored twice to help Bates (10-5, 6-4) to a NESCAC win against the Mules (9-6, 4-6).

Gianunzio staked the Bobcats to a 1-0 lead 5:15 into the game. Colby goalie Emily Buckman made a diving stop of a shot from the top of the circle, but the ball rolled away toward a swarm of Bates attackers, and Gianunzio poked it in for the score. She made it 2-0 in the second quarter, receiving a pass with her back to the cage, turning with defenders on either side and rushing the net before shooting around the goalie.

Georgia Cassidy, fighting off defenders and shooting as she was going to the ground, scored for Colby just before the half. Paige Cote regained the two-goal lead for Bates with the only score of the second half.

Grace Biddle finished with four saves for Bates. Buckman had two saves.

« Previous

filed under: