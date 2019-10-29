Supper at Fayette Central School

FAYETTE — A Keep Me Warm Supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Fayette Central School. Beans, casseroles, salads, desserts and drinks will be served. There will be raffles and music. Those who can make a dish should call Elaine at 207-685-3886 or Carlene at 207-685-4138. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Proceeds will benefit fuel assistance in Fayette.

Benefit supper planned for Ethan Touchette

MEXICO — A benefit supper will be held for Ethan Touchette, 4-month-old son of Nathan and Anne Marie Touchette, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at King Hiram Hall, 795 River Road.

Ethan was born with a heart defect and had his first surgery when he was 2 days old; his second surgery took place this month. Money raised will be used to help with food and lodging. A boiled dinner of ham, carrots, cabbage, turnip, beets, rolls, potatoes and pies will be served for $10 a person

The event will be hosted by the Eastern Star and the Masons. For more information, contact Anna Touchette, 207-562-7370 or 207-485-5434.

Harvest supper in Wilton

WILTON — The Wilton United Methodist Church will serve a Harvest Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The menu will consist of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, beets, apple crisp and ice cream. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 under age 10. Take-out meals will be available. FMI: 207-645-2190.

« Previous