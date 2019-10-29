AUGUSTA — The Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will feature Paul Sullivan, composer/pianist, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Jewett Hall Auditorium.

Sullivan has enjoyed a varied and distinguished career as a composer and a pianist. As a soloist, with his trio, and as a member of the Paul Winter Consort, he has played concert tours in most of the United States and Europe, as well as the Middle East, Central America and Asia. Sullivan has worked in some of New York’s most prestigious jazz clubs as well, and played with a wide variety of masters.

His 18 CDs have sold over 300,000 copies and have won three Indie Awards. His music has been broadcast internationally, as well as on all the major American networks, including National Public Radio. He received a Grammy Award for his work on the Paul Winter Consort CD, “Silver Solstice.”

In the theater world, he has worked as a musical director, pianist and conductor for many Off-Broadway and Broadway shows. Sullivan also received commissions to write two musicals, including “The Last Ferryman” for which he wrote both the music and lyrics. He has worked extensively in the Modern Dance world, playing piano for Merce Cunningham’s classes and writing music for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

He has also had a long friendship with the Pilobolus Dance Theater, for which he has written close to 20 scores. Add to that composing and playing music for films, corporate productions, including the IBM Golden Circle Awards, and a three-year stint as the music teacher at the Brooklin, Maine, Elementary School, (which has an enrollment of 55 kids from preschool through eighth grade), and you get the picture: A long, lovely, lucky career, which shows no signs of stopping.

Tickets are $10; students, $5; 12 and under, free. Tickets may now be purchased online at www.umasc.org and are still available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Call 207-621-3551 or email [email protected]rg for more information or for mail order tickets.

