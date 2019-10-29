LEWISTON — LA Arts presents “The Vision to Conserve: Celebrating 30 Years with Androscoggin Land Trust, Photographs by Courtney Mooney.” The exhibition is on view Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 in the LA Arts Gallery.

Land conservation is a significant mitigator of climate change and a way for everyone to connect with nature. Courtney Mooney is partnering with Maine Land Trusts (MLT) to inspire fervency around the importance of land conservation through her timeless, revelatory photographs. Her images are then used by MLT’s in environmental media campaigns, fundraisers and gallery exhibitions. One of her first partnerships has been with Androscoggin Land Trust on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

Mooney is a Maine-based photographer. A 12th generation Mainer, she grew up in a small town and her connection to her birthplace has inspired her to give back to her home state. Mooney’s work is primarily socially-engaged and she is concerned with issues related to the environment, addiction and patriarchy. Through her imagery, Mooney interacts with the psychological and spiritual dimensions of the human experience. She seeks to exhibit her photographs in public spaces with the intention of assisting under-served communities.

Mooney received her BA in psychology and religion at Goucher College with the intention of becoming a minister focused on social justice. After discovering photography, she realized that she could accomplish her goals through the lens. View other projects at www.courtneymooney.com.

The exhibition is free and the community is invited to attend. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. LA Arts Gallery is located at 221 Lisbon St. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

