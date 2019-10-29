I endorse Pam Hart for Auburn School Committee, Ward 2.

I met Pam in 2003 when our daughters were in preschool. Back then, we thought that they would graduate from a high school with reliable technology, abundant resources, a cafeteria that serves hot lunch, with sports fields on site so all kids can fully participate in a sport, and an auditorium performance space for students and the community. We talked about how “By the time they graduate, Auburn will have a new building!”

Unfortunately, after graduations in 2018 and 2019, the building was more inadequate after 16 years of neglect. Now that the funding has been secured it’s important that the school committee has a vision and the resilience to follow through on decisions to ensure that the new school is completed within budget and time constraints.

Pam Hart works well with all sides and will get the job done.

Elizabeth Henry, Auburn

