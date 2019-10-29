LEWISTON — Five of Maine’s funniest comedians will perform a night of stand-up comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center.

Lewiston comedian Dawn Hartill will host the center’s Fall Comedy Showcase featuring Colby Bradshaw, Jed Bloom, Jake Jacobson and Amanda Kinsey. The show will be held in Heritage Hall, through the Oxford Street entrance.

Bradshaw is the 2017 Winter Couch Comedy Classic Champ. His clever observations and dead-pan delivery make him a crowd favorite. He has opened for national headliners, Bob Marley, Doug Stanhope and Juston McKinney.

Bloom is a middle school teacher and self-proclaimed mediocre dad. His comedy goals include making people laugh a lot, think a little, and not get fired from his day job.

Jacobson is a stand-up guy, doing what needs done and saying what needs said. He was born in Massachusetts, raised in Rhode Island and enlightened in Africa.

Kinsey, an actress and comedian, is a transplant to Maine from the hills of Tennessee and will be making her Franco Center debut.

Hartill is the 2016 winner of the Strand Cup Comedy Competition and regularly performs throughout New England. She has appeared at Improv Boston, Comix at Mohegan Sun and recently performed in Toronto.

Admission is $10 at the door. The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is located at 46 Cedar St. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. All proceeds benefit the Franco Center. For more information, contact or visit the box office or purchase online at www.francocenter.org. Call 207-783-1585 or 207-689-2000. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

