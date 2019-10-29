DAMARISCOTTA — A new show in the West Gallery of River Arts opens this week with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Cathie Stebbins Peterson and Libbey Seigars have a combined show of functional and artful works in “Nature’s Beauty in Fiber and Clay.” Meet the artists and have light refreshments at the reception.

Peterson, of Freeport, is a fiber artist who creates two dimensional wall pieces that she describes as “woolscapes.” Her images of landscapes, seacapes and animals are uniquely portrayed in her personally homespun wool. She also knits a variety of wearable and functional pieces from her own spun and dyed wool.

Seigars handcrafts tableware, which is individually created and decorated. The designs are inspired by nature. Her work reflects the Japanese influence of her studies and apprenticeship in Vermont and Japan. She works in earthenware clay primarily doing thrown work. Seigars, originally from Caribou, began her first studios in Kennebunk and Portland in the early ’80s and later moved to Whitefield and established Whitefield Pottery.

The show runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22. River Arts is located at 241 Route 1 North. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call River Arts at 207-563-1507 or visit riverartsme.org, Facebook or Instagram.

